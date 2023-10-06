Holly Willoughby ‘breaks silence’ amid kidnap plot, graced with Rishi Sunak support

Just hours before reports surfaced about an alleged plot to kidnap her, Holly Willoughby posted a candid message about managing anxiety.

On her Wylde Moon account, the star shared insights from a psychologist regarding mental health challenges.

Currently, she is being protected by the police at her London residence, where she resides with her husband, Daniel Baldwin, aged 49, and their three children - Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, eight - following the discovery of alleged 'sinister messages.'

Holly was pulled from presenting the ITV show on Thursday just moments before going on air after police informed bosses about the alleged plot.

She has since been inundated with support from her followers, who shared sweet comments under a recent Wylde Moon post, amid claims she's 'distraught' over the kidnap plot.

The post, shared on her Wylde Moon account, said: 'If you or someone you love suffers with anxiety, you know how difficult it can be to cope with. You are not alone,' followed by a link to tips and advice from Louise Chunn, founder of WellDoing.org.

A suspect has since been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap, rape and kill Holly Willoughby as police stood guard at her London mansion.

Gavin Plumb, 36, will appear in the dock at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday accused of soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape and incitement to commit kidnap.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conveyed a message of support to Holly Willoughby during a live appearance on This Morning.

Rishi Sunak appeared on the ITV show today and said his thoughts are with Holly. He said he was 'so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly', adding: 'I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you'.



Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond react to Holly Willoughby kidnapping plot:

The This Morning hosts opened today's show with an emotional message for their co-host, who remains at home under police guard.

Dermot said: 'We're not going to talk much about it but we have to start with the story of one of our own', with Alison adding: 'We are obviously all shocked to hear the news and we want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly and her family'.





ITV sent support to Holly Willoughby:

ITV have shared a message to support their star, Holly Willoughby.

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”