Jamie Foxx cheers on daughter for carrying his legacy at a volleyball game

Proud papa Jamie Foxx was his daughter’s biggest cheerleader at her high school volleyball game.

Foxx, 55, took to Instagram to flaunt his 15-year-old Anelise’s athleticism as she scored a point for her team, the Chargers.

Sharing snippets from the nail-biting match hosted at Agoura High School courts in Agoura Hills, California, the Django Unchained actor called out his daughter’s jersey number, 14.

“Let’s go 14!!” he cheered as Anelise expertly blocked a spiked ball, ultimately leading to a point in the Charger’s favour.

The proud father-of-two further shared a series of black-and-white snaps of Anelise in action, captioning them simply, “14.”

The Oscar-winning actor also ditched his signature fedora as he flipped the camera around for a sideline selfie, instead rocking a Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirt, a jacket, and large shades.

Foxx shares daughter Anelise with ex Kristin Grannis, along with 29-year-old daughter Corrine whom he shares with ex Connie Kline.

Both his daughters seem to be following in Foxx’s footsteps; actress Corinne boasts her dad’s acting skills, while Anelise got her athleticism from Foxx, who played basketball and football in high school and aspired to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Meanwhile, Foxx is nothing short of proud of his protégés, telling People in 2017, “It’s amazing to see our kids grow up. We’re so proud of them. They ended up being okay.”