Selena Gomez Debuts New Sleek Bob hairstyle

Selena Gomez kissed her conventional long tresses goodbye and welcomed a new sleek bob haircut at her her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 4.



For the star-studded affair in Los Angeles, the actress opted for slick-straight strands that were parted in the center. And in true SelGo fashion, her beauty style wasn't the only aspect worth noting.

In addition to her new shoulder-grazing look, the Calm Down singer garnered attention with three outfit changes.

At first, the 31-year-old singer dinned a glimmering head-to-toe bead featuring silver Valentino gown for the red carpet.

Later, she changed into another shimmering ensemble, a petal designed purple minidress.

Selena further fashioned a third dress from the floral theme, a black long-sleeved dress with plant and animal prints.

The Single Soon singer’s fashion stylist Erin Walsh took to Instagram the following day to praise her looks.

"Look at her glow!" Walsh wrote in an Instagram post. "I think we are most beautiful when we are aligned in substance and style. What Sel has managed to do by leading a mission driven life is so unbelievably inspiring and empowering to us all."

Adding, "We are beautiful when we live with intention."