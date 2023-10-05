Emma Willis backs Layton Williams amid backlash

Layton Williams receives love from Emma Willis amid backlash

Emma Willis has come in support of Layton Williams over a backlash to his participation on BBC Strictly Come Dancing.



Bad Education star Layton, who has faced a growing criticism over his West End experience, has received a message of support from Big Brother legend Emma.

Emma sent a simple red love heart emoji to Layton after he opened up on his difficulties coping with the trolling.

Layton Williams is an English actor, singer, and dancer, known for playing the role of Stephen Carmichael in the television series Bad Education and his work in the West End theatre.



He told fans "Trying to focus on the 2nd slide and less on the 3rd moving forward! It's given me a boost to slay away the haters and focus on what truly matters."

Reacting to the post, one of the singer's fan said: "Focus on the 2nd please! That is what so many of us are sitting at home and thinking, but we just don’t shout as loud as the haters. So this is me shouting, focus on slide 2, you do you, we LOVE watching every single second of you, and are so so SO pleased that our kids (as well as us!) get to watch you every Saturday night."



"I’m a huge supporter of you darling Layton - I absolutely LOVE that little kids can watch you dancing & see themselves. You are A-mazing," another reacted.

Some others also voiced support for the star, saying: "The haters purely spend far too much time trying to drag others down, when really they want to be in your shoes!! Your lovely kind funny and hard working and these people don't deserve the right to comment."