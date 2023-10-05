Cruz Beckham, and his girlfriend Tana Holding SPLIT after one year of dating

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Tana Holding have reportedly parted ways after dating for almost one year, the source revealed.

The aspiring singer, 18, was first seen with the model back in May 2022, but a source has since revealed they ended their relationship over the summer.



It comes after Tana was noticeably absent from the premiere of Cruz's family's Netflix series on Wednesday.

According to MailOnline, a source revealed: 'Cruz and Tana quietly split over the summer. They're very private. It was a teenage romance, but sadly it just didn't work out.'

Tana, who began dating Cruz in May, also failed to join his family on holiday this summer, having been spotted on a summer getaway with them in Italy last year.

The couple were last pictured together at Glastonbury back in June.

Cruz was noticeably solo as he joined the entire Beckham clan for the premiere of David's Netflix series, and his three sons bore a striking resemblance to their fashion-conscious father at different points in a footballing life.