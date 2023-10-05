Cruz Beckham, and his girlfriend Tana Holding SPLIT after one year of dating 

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Tana Holding have reportedly parted ways after dating for almost one year, the source revealed.
The aspiring singer, 18, was first seen with the model back in May 2022, but a source has since revealed they ended their relationship over the summer.
It comes after Tana was noticeably absent from the premiere of Cruz's family's Netflix series on Wednesday.
According to MailOnline, a source revealed: 'Cruz and Tana quietly split over the summer. They're very private. It was a teenage romance, but sadly it just didn't work out.'
Tana, who began dating Cruz in May, also failed to join his family on holiday this summer, having been spotted on a summer getaway with them in Italy last year.
The couple were last pictured together at Glastonbury back in June.
Cruz was noticeably solo as he joined the entire Beckham clan for the premiere of David's Netflix series, and his three sons bore a striking resemblance to their fashion-conscious father at different points in a footballing life.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been on good terms however, things have been problematic as of late
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a plaster over her fingers during latest outing in Hull
Prince William has a hack that he got from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth
Khloe Kardashians ex does not want kids to ever ‘feel embarrassed’ of his infidelity in past
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted with Chris Evans and Alba Baptista
Prince William to miss his sweetheart Kate Middleton at his prestigious event