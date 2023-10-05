Taylor Swift yearns to settle down, 'have kids' amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift is looking to settle down with a family in the wake of her budding relationship with Travis Kelce.

A source told Heat Magazine that the Lover singer desires to have kids soon, as she longs for a long-term relationship with someone.

“She hates that stigmatised perception that she has to hurry up because of her age. But she does privately admit that this is something she absolutely wants, preferably by her mid-30s,” they shared.

“As much as she’s enjoyed the dating scene, she’s happiest when settled down with someone long-term.”

However, the insider explained the Grammy winner is taking her time to “find the right guy to have a family with,” which she hopes she does by next year.

“This is a process for her, but she’s going to have fun,” they added.

Taylor and Travis sparked dating rumors after they began hanging out at the beginning of last month. Since then, the couple hasn’t shied away from expressing admiration for each other in public.

Despite the fact that the athlete is very understanding of her in all cases, as per the insider, the Midnights artist is “by no means putting all her hopes on him.”

“Her philosophy is very much, ‘It’ll happen when it happens’, and there’s every faith that it will,” they shared.