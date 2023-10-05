Prince Harry, Meghan Markle secretly ‘confiding’ in Prince Edward, Sophie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly reconnected with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in a bid to make amends with the royal family.

The claims were put forward by entertainment commentator Mark Boardman to OK! Magazine, claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached out to the couple as their “renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household.”

However, an inside source refuted the claims to Page Six that there is “no truth to this speculation.”

“There have been no conversations between the families mentioned regarding the matters being suggested, or in this case fabricated,” the source revealed.

Boardman had also asserted to the outlet that Sophie had “consistently been a confidante” to Harry. He added that “despite a significant age gap, both couples have endured substantial public scrutiny over the years.”

Moreover, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams previously told the Daily Express that Harry and Meghan had grown close to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh following he ascension of King Charles.

Although, the claims don’t appear to be far-fetched as an insider revealed that there has been “no evidence” of the Sussexes ever having a falling out with Edward and Sophie amid their estrangement from the royal family.