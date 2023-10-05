Rihanna, A$AP Rocky keeping romance alive while focusing on sons

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying being parents to their two sons as they focus on making them feel ‘special and loved.‘

The couple, who has been dating since November 2022, welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022 and their second son, Riot, this past August.

A month after welcoming their second bundle of joy, a source cited by Entertainment Tonight reveals that they are “doing amazing since welcoming Riot.”

As of how their firstborn feels about his new sibling, the insider added that RZA “loves being a big brother and they’re all very happy.”

“Rihanna and A$AP are great at prioritising Riot and RZA,” the source said. “They have been making sure to carve out time for each child so that they both feel special and loved. It's been a great time for their family.”

While the musicians are focusing on their boys, the couple are also having fun with some partying.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted out and about to celebrate the Fashion Killa rapper’s 35th birthday.



The Umbrella hitmaker and the rapper “shut down” the Italian restaurant Carbone and “partied for hours,” a source told ET.

RiRi and A$AP were “ready to have a good time and partied until the early morning hours, arriving at 3:30 a.m. and leaving at 5 a.m,” the insider said. “They were in the best mood. They were excited to have a fun night out!”