Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble relationship timeline

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together since 2014

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble recently made headlines after revealing that the former made the talent manager turn down an offer to star in Yellowstone as she didn’t want him to have a “romantic relationship” on the show.

The possessiveness sparked from their long-standing love for each other, which began blossoming after the twosome hit it off during a party thrown by Kim Kardashian’s then-husband, Kanye West, nearly a decade ago.

So, how did Kris and Corey meet? And how long they have been together? Take a brief look at the pair’s relationship timeline.

2014:

After meeting at the Donda rapper’s party, the couple sparked romance rumors after they were spotted having an intimate dinner in October.

Kris and Corey didn’t shy away from claiming each other in public as they celebrated the former’s 59th birthday at a Las Vegas nightclub in November.

2015:

The talent manager confirmed their relationship with an Instagram tribute to Kris ahead of her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner’s tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer in April.

2016:

Kris and Corey made their Met Gala debut as a couple.

2017:

Despite being together for over three years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum revealed she had no plans to walk down the aisle with him.

2021:

Following eight blissful years of being together, Kris described her partner as the “greatest guy” and an “amazing support system” for me.

2022:

The duo sparked rumors of trouble after the manager was noticeable missing from Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker in May.

However, the speculations were put to rest after the momager was seen gushing about her love life in an episode of The Kardashians a month later.

Are Kris and Corey Married?

Khloe Kardashian voiced circulating rumors about her mother and Corey’s secret marriage in an episode of their reality TV show last year.

"You think I would get married and not have a big ass party?" the businesswoman quipped in response.