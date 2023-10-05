Matthew McConaughey gives musical touch to children book Just Because: Watch

Matthew McConaughey has recently given a musical touch to his new children’s book Just Because on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



After the talk show return, Matthew sang the words of his book with Jimmy on the show, adding fun element to the book, which became New York’s bestseller after the release on September 12.

“I love that it has a rhythm to it,” said Jimmy to Matthew.

Jimmy continued, “So what I was thinking would be kind of fun is if we added maybe a little music to it.”

“Oooh, I like that!” concurred the Interstellar star.

Jimmy recited lines from Matthew’s new book and then handed the actor a microphone and they both walked over to the band and began taking turns in singing more lines from the book.

For the last couple of lines, the pair sang together, “Just because the sun is set, doesn’t mean it will not rise ... "

“Why?” Jimmy questioned, and Matthew added, “Why’s that?”

During the show, Matthew read the last line, “Because every day is a new gift, each one a new surprise!”

Earlier on the show, the actor spoke revealed his kids’ reaction to his first children’s book.

“The kids dig it!” he remarked.

Matthew mentioned, “My daughter’s very visual; she loves the illustrations. My eldest and I have talked about similar scenarios that he’s going through in his teenage years.”

“My youngest is still holding out to tell me if he likes it or not — but that’s kind of just his character,” he shared.