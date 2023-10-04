Princess Eugenie celebrates sister Beatrice's major milestone: 'so proud of you'

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have made their parents proud with their strong bond and achievements.



Princess Eugenie has shouted out her elder sister Princess Beatrice’s podcast debut to discuss a cause close to her heart.



Eugenie recapped her elder sister’s appearance on the latest episode of the Lessons In Dyslexic Thinking podcast with a supportive post on her Instagram Story Tuesday.



Eugenie, 33, shared a special tribute to her beloved sister as she wrote over a snippet of Beatrice's sit-down. "So proud of you Beabea…Take a listen to @madebydyslexia podcast, Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking."



She went on: "Amazing work raising awareness for what it's like to be a dyslexic thinker by sharing your own experience. Your thinking has made you into the incredible person you are and inspires me every day."

Beatrice’s interview was released on the eve of Dyslexia Awareness Week, which the British Dyslexia Association marks from October 2 to 8.



Andrew's eldest sister's appearance on the show - in which she opened up about education, AI, her early school days - was released Sunday.

The 35-year-old Princess said: "As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them. But I think the most important thing that I can do, hopefully, if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources."



Princess Beatrice has long used her royal platform to shine a light on dyslexia, which she was diagnosed with at age 7.