Meghan Markle believes she was the royal family 'star'

Meghan Markle hoped to be the next star in the royal family

Meghan Markle reportedly believed that she could become the next 'star' of the royal family.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke to Express and detailed why the Duchess of Sussex failed to blend in with the family when she married Prince Harry.

"It's obvious when you think about it, but I think she thought she could come into the Royal Family and be the star," Quinn said.

He added that the Suits actress was likely not able to accept the royal family's traditional dynamic elaborating that it was likely why the former actress struggled to fit in a completely different country.

He continued: "And of course, she [Meghan] couldn't because the monarchical structures are medieval, they're rigid."

Furthermore, the royal author added that Prince William and Kate Middleton's top spot as the most beloved royals likely had an impact on Meghan's ability to want to shine.

"You can't change the fact that William and Kate are number one," Quinn said.