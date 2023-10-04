Prince Harry plotting ‘sinister’ plan in ‘admirable’ move against his foes

Prince Harry plotting ‘sinister’ plan against his foes

Prince Harry has been actively trying to sue the British tabloids for violating his privacy through unethical practices such as phone hacking, but lost a part of the case in July.

The Duke of Sussex has five pending legal cases related to his family’s privacy and safety, including one against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers for allegedly illegal information gathering. In recent updates, Harry can sue the tabloids for ‘unlawful information gathering (UIG)’ but not ‘phone hacking’ as he was late to file a case on that count.

In his war against the “toxic media” Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi questioned the royal’s move to purchase certain local news network “if he hates the media so much.”

The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation has joined 21 other contributors in donating funds to Press Forward, a Coalition which wants to fund local newsrooms across the US, per Telegraph.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield speculated that the recent move appears “sinister” given his turbulent past with British media.

Harry was one of the several other contributors to donate funds to Press Forward, an alliance which hopes to fund local newsrooms across the United States. Schofield highlighted one of points from the report which was to “promote substantial long-term investments in local journalism that informs and empowers citizens.”

Schofield shared that “on the surface seems pretty admirable but knowing Harry’s hate for the media makes you wonder if it’s something much more sinister,” she said. “If you can’t beat them, buy them.”