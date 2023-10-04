Britney Spears hints at second tell-all book after upcoming memoir ‘Woman in Me’

Britney Spears has recently hinted at working on a second tell-all memoir on social media.

On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram and posted a video montage from her tropical getaway.

In the clip, the Toxic hit-maker could be seen sitting in a private jet with other male friends and even showed herself riding a horse during her retreat

In the caption, the songstress wrote, “Riding ‘n writing!!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1!!! #TheWomanInMe.”

It is reported that her first memoir will hit the bookshelves on October 24.



A source told Page Six, ““It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”

The insider pointed out, “It’s definitely been intense for Spears to relive her past.”

“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl as she details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is,” stated the source.

Meanwhile, Britney teased about her memoir on IG back in July and added, “I worked my ass off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”