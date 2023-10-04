Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson tried to maintain ‘illusion’ of ‘great’ marriage

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith were together since 2018

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith shocked the world with the news of separation after four years of marriage earlier this week.

According to ET, the pair had been struggling with their marriage for a year, pertaining to their hectic work schedules.

"They tried to make things work and were taking steps to help their relationship and deal with managing their busy schedules," spilled a source to the outlet. "From an outside perspective, things looked great for a while, but privately, they were slowly growing apart."

Joshua and Jodie made their last public appearance as a couple at a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 12, 2023, only a day prior to their official separation.

The insider claimed the former couple is “trying to be amicable as they move forward with their divorce and trying to avoid any feelings of animosity.”

They are determined to have a “positive relationship” for the sake of their three-year-old daughter Juno Rose Diana Jackson, according to the source.

The pair also celebrated the Queen & Slim actress’s birthday together last month.

After meeting each other on a fateful night in 2018, Joshua and Jodie immediately hit it off, going on to tie the knot only a year later.