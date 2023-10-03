King Charles achieves major milestone: Royal family unveils new medals with his image

Royal family unveils new medals with King Charles III's image

Royal family has delighted royal fans as they unvieled six new medal designs, featuring Britain's new King Charles III's image.



Royal family's official social media accounts on Tuesday broke the news about the King's new milestone as they shared a stunning new video to reveal that "six new medal designs will feature on the 50 different awards which are presented at Investiture ceremonies."



The video, showing Princess Anne presenting the honours, was captioned: "The medals also bear the inscription 'CHARLES III DEI GRATIA REX FID DEF' meaning 'Charles the Third, by the Grace of God, King, Defender of the Faith'.



The images will be used for almost 50 awards, including the King's Gallantry Medal, the Royal Red Cross and a range of long service awards. The new images will replace previous designs which featured an image of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Three of the images , as per details, show the King wearing the uniforms of the Admiral of the Fleet (Royal Navy), Field Marshal (Army) and Marshal of the Royal Air Force (RAF). On these medals, The King faces left in order for His medal bar to be seen. Late Queen Elizabeth II's effigy has continued to be in use for medals and awards which recognised service given during Her reign.