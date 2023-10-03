Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness finding new ways to heal their pain amid shocking split

Hugh Jackman and estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness are recently finding new ways to heal their pain after shocking news of longtime couple’s split last month.



Woman’s Day reported that the Wolverine star and Furness have focused their energy on positive outlook amid tough time.

A source spilled to the magazine, “Hugh's thrown himself back into work, but not without keeping up with his ‘me time’ with long hikes in the wilderness and catching up with his mates.”

“He's not going to sit around wallowing or hiding away, worried about what people think,” shared an insider.

The source revealed, “Hugh and Deb have been working on their divorce for nearly two years now and they're both ready to live life to the fullest.”

The outlet reported that Hugh’s friendship with Ryan Reynolds is going “stronger than ever” while the actor is also “reconnecting” with his previous theatrical colleagues.

On the other hand, Furness is also in touch with “her close-knit circle, particularly the dazzling Nicole Kidman and the ever-talented Rebecca Gibney” a source told the outlet.

“She's planning a post-divorce world tour to visit all her old mates,” mentioned the source.

Earlier, another source spoke to New Idea magazine about Hugh finding “love again” after split with Furness.

'Finding love again is one of his biggest priorities,” stated an insider.

Source added, “Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He's such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye. There's a freeway of ladies lined up around the block to date him.”