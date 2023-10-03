Kate Middleton wears same striped suit just days apart in sustainability pledge

Kate Middleton has pledged her allegiance to sustainable fashion after the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for her latest public appearance wearing a pinstripe suit just days after she first wore it.
Sporting the business chic look for her visit to Wales, the Princess of Wales chose to wear the Holland Cooper number with a V-neck blouse.
The Duchess of Cambridge was previously seen wearing the same suit days prior to this appearance.
This time though, she opted for a different hair style as her brown locks were curled to frame her face.
She also finished the look with a pair of blue stilettos, which she has previously worn on numerous occasions.
While royals are known to for wearing their clothing over and over again, it was rather remarkable for Kate to do so in a short amount of time.
