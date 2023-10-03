Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet exude couple goals with matching jewels

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet rock matching couples’ jewellery

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have taken their romance to new heights after the pair was spotted matching their jewellery.

Thanks to the power of online sleuthing, fans noticed that the hot-and-heavy pair have been accessorising with the same Cartier bling all summer long.

Being the first of the two to showcase the jewellery in question, the Call Me by Your Name actor debuted his now-signature Cartier Love Necklace at a Bleu de Chanel dinner on Saturday.

But it turned out that the Keeping up With the Kardashian star has been wearing a similar ornament around her wrist.

Though fans first thought that the Wonka star gifted his beloved necklace to his new sweetheart to wear as a bracelet, it now appears that the lovebirds got the matching set to immortalize the beginning of their summer romance.

One Tiktoker made a video compilation of all the times the Kylie Cosmetics CEO has embellished her hand with Chalamet’s necklace, with the caption, “the way she has been wearing his love necklace on her wrist this whole time [crying face emoji]”

Another cyber detective made a similar TikTok documenting all the times the new couple wore the jewels over the summer, indicating that they have a matching set.

Jenner’s Cartier Trinity bracelet costs $3,050, while Chalamet’s Cartier Love Necklace boasts a hefty price tag of $4,950.