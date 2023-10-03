Prince William cannot resolve rift with Prince Harry due to ‘cryptic comments’

Prince William and Prince Harry have been estranged over their royal rift which had its origins set in the siblings’ childhood, and expects an apology for the many things from their past.

Ever since Harry stepped down as working royals alongside his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020, they have spoken openly about their rift with the Royal Family.

The feud escalated after the Duke of Sussex detailed a physical altercation that he had with his elder brother in his explosive memoir Spare. William allegedly punched him after a heated argument, which painted the Prince of Wales in negative light.

With Harry expecting ‘accountability and apology’ from the royals, royal historian Gareth Russell told GB News that it is possible that William is confused as to what the feud is actually about.

Russell described the rift to be “quite personal and maybe longstanding” and even dubbed it as possible “jealousy” but the royals are unsure of why Harry wants an apology.

“He makes quite cryptic comments like ‘They know what they did’. Which, given that he's prepared to specify in detail everything else is strange,” he said. “So, I don’t think anyone’s 100 percent sure what it is. Even according to Prince Harry himself, Prince William doesn’t know what it is.”

The expert pointed out an excerpt in Spare, “There’s a bit in the memoir where Prince Harry says, William was asking, ‘What is it? What is the problem?’”

He continued, “And Prince Harry said to himself, ‘How could he not know?’ So, I think maybe there's a lot of things that Prince Harry is carrying around. But it’s possible that even Prince William isn’t 100 percent sure what all of them saw, according to Prince Harry.”