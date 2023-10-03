Zelda Williams condemns ‘disturbing’ AI replica of late father amid SAG strikes

Robin William’s daughter denounced the pervasiveness of artificial intelligence in Hollywood amidst the SAG-AFTRA strikes, citing AI replications of her late father.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, Zelda Williams, 34, condemned the 'disturbing' AI replications of her comedy legend father, raising her voice in support of the Screen Actors Guild’s fight against the displacement of writers and actors due to the rising use of AI in the industry.
“I’m not an impartial voice in SAG’s fight against AI,” the story, screen-grabbed by Entertainment Weekly, began.
Talking about how non-consensual AI replications of actors like her late father have been pervasive for years, the filmmaker emphasized that the threat “isn’t theortical, it is very very real.”
“I’ve already heard AI used to get his ‘voice’ to say whatever people want,” Zelda expressed, adding that she finds these replications of her father, who took his own life in 2014, 'disturbing.'
However, Zelda’s plea extends beyond her personal feelings, echoing the larger hot-button issue in the SAG strikes, vis-à-vis the displacement of actors and writers due to artificial intelligence.
“These recreations are, at their best, a poor facsimile of greater people, but at their worst, a horrendous Frankenstein monster, cobbled together from the worst bits of everything this industry is, instead of what it should stand for,” she concluded.
Prince Andrew had been resisting his eviction from the Royal Lodge since months, a direct order King Charles
Fans think that Hailey Bieber's recent Paris photo dump inspired by Selena Gomez
Jamie Lee Curtis posts Pamela Anderson’s photos on social media
Kate Middleton has reportedly been called out for stealing the spotlight from Prince William
'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' documents the 'culture-resetting' 'Renaissance World Tour'
Ariana Grande has asked for spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup with ex Dalton Gomez