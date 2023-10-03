Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour movie features rare footage of twins Sir, Rumi

Beyoncé’s rarely-seen twins entered the spotlight in the trailer for her upcoming movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Dropped on Monday, the sneak peak features Queen Bey’s six-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir, along with multiple appearances by her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 11.

In one instance, the Crazy in Love songstress pecked baby Sir on the lips, later cradling him in her lap in a helicopter.

In other snippets, Rumi joined her mom and older sister for a stretching session, with Beyoncé’s voiceover expressing, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free.”

Parts of the trailer also played voiceovers of the twin’s coos, cries, and laughter.

The 32-time Grammy winner announced that she and her husband of 15 years Jay Z are expecting twins in a record-breaking Instagram post in 2017. However, the notoriously private pair has mostly kept the toddlers out of the spotlight.

Meanwhile, however, the power couple’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, lent herself as a back-up dancer for her mom’s highly successful Renaissance World Tour, which has been dubbed a cultural movement.

The Halo singer couldn’t contain her pride for Blue, gushing over her in an Instagram post captioned, “My beautiful first born [folded hands emoji] I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama.”

Renaissance: a Film by Beyoncé is set to be released in cinemas on December 1st, 2023.