Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio’s GF go around with Emily Ratajkowski at Paris Fashion Week

Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent new girlfriend, found a fellow partner to hang out with at the Paris Fashion Week.



The Wolf of Wall Street stars beau spent Saturday night out with Emily Ratajkowski.

Alongside fellow model Adwoa Aboah and journalist Derek Blasberg, Ceretti, 25, and Ratajkowski, 32, were seen hanging out together at The Business of Fashion's BoF 500 gala at the Shangri-La Hotel.

“Went to Paris, joined a cult, still don’t know how to smize in party pics,” Blasberg, captioned an Instagram photo with the models on Monday.

While the host of the "High Low with EmRata" podcast appeared edgy in a black slip dress wrapped under a hooded bomber jacket, Ceretti dazzled in a plunging, ethereal black gown and had her hair pulled back.



DiCaprio, 48, was not spotted with Ceretti at the event, but other notables present were Usher, Florence Pugh, Pharrell, Tommy Hilfiger, Karol G, Coco Rocha, Naomi Campbell, Maisie Williams, Troye Sivan, and Jared Leto.