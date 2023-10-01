Pink apologises to fans as she cancels Arlington's concert due to sickness

Pink cancels her concert as the singer is suffering from bad sinus infection

Pink issued an official apology after cancelling her Arlington’s concert as the singer is suffering from serious sinus infection.

The 44-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and announced the rescheduled date for her Arlington, Texas, concert.



She wrote, "Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight."

The What About Us vocalist expressed her disappointment as she is not able to perform for her audience.

"I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show," said the 44-year-old singer.

Pink rescheduled the show with a very heart, promising her fans to deliver a magical performance.

"I will be rescheduling tonight’s show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX for Sunday November 26th of this year. All tickets will be honoured, and it will be a phenomenal show," shared the So What singer.



Pink concluded her announcement post, saying, "I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention."



Since early June, Pink has been performing on her Summer Carnival tour.



As per the singer’s website, she will go on the Trustfall Tour starting from October 12.

