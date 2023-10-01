Pink apologises to fans as she cancels Arlington's concert due to sickness

Pink issued an official apology after cancelling her Arlington’s concert as the singer is suffering from serious sinus infection.
The 44-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and announced the rescheduled date for her Arlington, Texas, concert.
She wrote, "Hi everyone. I’m very sorry to report that I have come down with a bad sinus infection, and the doctor advised me not to perform tonight."
The What About Us vocalist expressed her disappointment as she is not able to perform for her audience.
"I am so disappointed. You know I do everything in my power to never miss a show," said the 44-year-old singer.
Pink rescheduled the show with a very heart, promising her fans to deliver a magical performance.
"I will be rescheduling tonight’s show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX for Sunday November 26th of this year. All tickets will be honoured, and it will be a phenomenal show," shared the So What singer.
Pink concluded her announcement post, saying, "I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention."
Since early June, Pink has been performing on her Summer Carnival tour.
As per the singer’s website, she will go on the Trustfall Tour starting from October 12.
Shannon Beador was previously called out by PETA for endangering her dog during her drunken hit-and-run
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship was scrutinised as a relationship expert laid bare their dynamic
Meghan Markle had been paving way for her political career with several moves
Anna Chancellor paid heartfelt tribute to her daughter, Poppy, on social media
Taylor Swift will reportedly attend the NFL game to support her rumoured new flame, Travis Kelce on Sunday
Harry Styles turned up at London's St. Pancras International station to pick up Taylor Russell following her trip to...