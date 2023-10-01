Britney Spears is grateful to be ‘lucky to have amazing friends’

Britney Spears talked about how she did amid and after her divorce from ex-Sam Asghari because of “amazing friends.”



The 41-year-old pop singer used Instagram on Friday to share a message thanking her "amazing friends," describing how she uses Facetune, and assuring her followers that she is taking things "one day at a time" in regards to her struggles.

"I'm in such a beautiful location !!! l'm so lucky to have amazing friends !!! Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment !!!" Spears wrote in a carousel of photos of herself with her manager and "best friend," Cade Hudson.

She added, "I say this because I'm going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was … let's just say not easy !!! I'm just saying !!!"

"But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!!," the caption further read. "I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!"

The artist also opened up about using Facetune and discussed her relationship with social media and the reasons she is comfortable with herself and other people.

"It's addicting ... but in my personal opinion the moment you start to take yourself too seriously is when people quit !!!"



