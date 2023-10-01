Harry, Meghan dealt with major blow as Sussexes 'fail to make an impact'

[embed_video1 url=videoid: 6338049014112 style=center playertype=bc] file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to fail to live up to the expectations they have set for themselves.



In a column for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser explained the reason behind the Duke and Duchess’s failure to make an impact despite having such a significant stage to do so.

"My point – the duke and duchess are making a difference and a much greater one than you and I – but their good works do not live up to the rhetoric and hype that surrounds them,” she wrote.

Elser claimed that the former royal couple seems to “want to be taken seriously as global humanitarians but have thus far failed to back that up with substantial work or having a significant impact.”

Hence, the other activists of the world, be it Melinda Gates or Greta Thunberg, aren’t threatened by Harry and Meghan to surpass them in philanthropy, according to the expert.

Elser’s comment come as it was revealed that the Sussexes squeezed a romantic trip to Portugal between their visit to Germany for The Invictus Games 2023 and return to the U.S.

Noting that though a holiday is warranted, “spending nearly as much time poolside as at the Games (in Meghan’s case) is hardly going to bolster their cred at the UN,” said Elser.