King Charles won't give in to Prince Harry

King Charles, who's making headlines for his 'secret' plan to reconcile with his estranged son Prince Harry, will not easily give in to the Duke even after his allegations and claims about the Firm.



The Duke of Sussex has also allegedly been continuing to hold out hope for reconciliation with his father since he holds the ability to "hit the reset button".



Some royal experts and historians believe that the 74-year-old monarch may end his ongoing rift with the disgruntled royal to save the monarchy from more attacks, but not for the sake of fatherly love as he ultimately has a strategic need to resolve the issue.

Some insiders, who are well aware of the King's nature, has claimed that Charles, who's the national symbol of unity, may not be on such bad terms with his son in future, but he will never give in to anyone, even his own son, who reportedly seeks apology from the palace.

According to some, the Harry's rift with his father is “essentially a family matter” that won’t be resolved with the help of Charles’ advisors. Instead, the fate of Charles’ relationship with Harry could fall into the hands of Queen Camilla.

A friend of King Charles also revealed that the monarch is seeking a resolution with the Duke of Sussex, regardless of whether or not his son apologises for airing the royal family’s dirty laundry in his memoir Spare and multiple scathing tell-all interviews.



There are also speculations that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case. The same friend of the monarch also claimed. "[Charles] wouldn’t expect that. He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?"

Some historian and royal biographers believe that Harry and Meghan's chances at returning to the royal family are now "over".