King Charles must 'cut off' Harry, Meghan and kids from Royal Family

King Charles shouldn't have allowed Meghan and Harry's children to keep their titles, says expert

King Charles is said to have made a “terrible mistake” by granting titles to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

Speaking to the Daily Express, royal author Tom Bower expressed discontentment over the usage of Prince and Princess for Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, respectively.

“King Charles has a lot to answer for in this regard,” he affirmed. "Harry and Meghan have undermined the monarchy and Charles has made a terrible mistake.”

"He should have cut them off straight away,” Bower lamented, noting that the monarch should “never have allowed their children” the honor of the royal titles.

The author went on to claim that Charles shouldn’t have invited the Duke of Sussex to his coronation either, which took place earlier this year.

The Sussexes shut down years of debate when they announced that their children would be granted royal titles during the christening of Lilibet at a private ceremony in California in June.

The decision didn’t sit well with the royal watchers at the time, considering Harry and Meghan not only stepped down from their royal positions in 2020, but also went on to spew negativity towards the family in the then-coming years.