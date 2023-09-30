Joe Jonas reacts as Sophie Turner reveals bombshell letter about UK ‘forever home’

Joe Jonas is keeping a cool demeanour despite his words coming back to haunt him amid messy divorce and a contentious custody battle with estranged wife, Sophie Turner.

The Game of Thrones alum, 27, provided the court with a bombshell letter from the musician, 34, in which he dreamed about moving into their “forever home” in England, just three months before he filed for divorce, per Page Six.

Currently, the pair has agreed to an interim consent order that bans both parties from removing the kids from the state and keep them in Southern and Eastern districts of New York. The filing came after Turner claimed that Jonas has withheld the children’s passports.

The couple’s daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, are currently staying in Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment.

Following the news, the DNCE frontman shared a couple of pictures from his latest concert on his Instagram Stories looking unbothered.

In the letter penned by Jonas, in an effort to persuade a homeowner to sell them their property in Wallingford, Oxford, he gushed about the place where they “experienced a sense of magic unlike anything we had felt before.”

“I have been completely charmed by the idea of dropping my children to school on the boat and being able to spend a leisurely afternoon cruising to the pub with friends on my very own boat,” he continued.

“We could tell that your family have truly loved living here and we can envision our children growing up here and making this our forever home. I really think Sophie and I will be able to look after [redacted names] and for many years pay homage to the magic you have created here.”

After the letter, the now-estranged pair placed a 10 percent deposit on the house on July 7, two months prior to their split. However, a source told People Magazine that the home deal was “never closed.”