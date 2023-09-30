Joe Jonas agreed with Sophie Turner to move to ‘heavenly’ U.K. residence before divorce

Joe Jonas agreed with Sophie Turner to move to U.K. residence before divorce

Joe Jonas seems to be not always against settling in U.K. with Sophie Turner and their daughters.



Three months before to filing for divorce, the singer seemed totally committed to going to the U.K. with the Game of Thrones actress.

The acquisition of a home in Wallingford, Oxford, England, was signed on July 7 by Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, according to court documents submitted on Tuesday, September 26, as per Us Weekly.

The now-separated couple paid a 10% down payment for the house, which is estimated to be worth $9 million.

In a June 16 offer letter, Jonas raved about the estate.

He gushed, “When my wife and I decided we were going to spend more time in the UK and search for a permanent home, our daughter expressed three unwavering requirements, having chickens, a pony, and a Wendy house.”

“Well, many of the houses we viewed met this criteria, the moment we turned the corner and caught sight of the charming blue shutters adorning [this home], we experienced a sense of magic, unlike anything we had felt before,” he wrote, per the September docs.

The "beautiful walled garden" and other features of the residence were described in further detail by him.

“It was simply heavenly! My father-in-law is an incredibly keen gardener, and he was suitably impressed by your vegetable garden too, a very important sign off!” Jonas remarked.

After four years of marriage, Jonas asked Turner for a divorce. One day later, the pair published a joint statement on Instagram in which they described their decision as one they reached "mutually" and "amicably."