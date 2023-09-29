Cruz Beckham is spitting image of dad David Beckham in new snaps

Cruz Beckham probably looks like his dad David Beckham more than any of the other Beckham children.

The Beckham family made a public appearance on Friday to show their support for Victoria Beckham during her Paris Fashion Week show. This marked Victoria's third collection showcase in France.

Harper, inheriting her fashionable mother's style, arrived at the event in a stylish white dress paired with £840 Prada mule heels.

However, it seems that Victoria had little influence on her husband's outfit choice. David, typically known for his style, made an unusual fashion choice as he left his hotel wearing socks with sandals.

He wore a well-fitted navy suit over a plain white T-shirt and sported orange-tinted sunglasses while carrying a Goyard man bag.



Leaving the family's hotel, the Beckhams' youngest son, Cruz, who is 18 years old, embraced a Nineties-inspired look with double denim. He wore a jacket and jeans along with green Converse shoes.

Notably absent from the hotel departure were Victoria and David's older sons, Brooklyn 24, and Romeo 21, although they were expected to attend the show.

Romeo's girlfriend, Mia Regan 20, looked stunning in blue as she arrived at the venue wearing a unique hemmed mini dress, accompanied by her mother, Helen.