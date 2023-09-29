Kim Kardashian teases fans with big confession about her new relationship

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian left fans guessing with her surprise move as the star revealed that 'she is manifesting' a new relationship on Season 4 of her family show.

The Kardashians season 4 began with a brief montage of footage from both the premiere and future episodes, including a mysterious shot of Kim seemingly in front of the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.



The 42-year-old appeared dancing around with all her hearts as she revealed: 'I can manifest like a motherf***er, guys, so watch out world.'

She was on her private plane, while showing her posing for photos in front of the famous 24-hour chapel. The mother-of-four also took some scintillating thirst trap bikini photos by the pool during the family's luxurious vacation, where they stayed at the home of fashion designer James Perse.

The American TV star and socialite's 'manifesting' a new man comes after her failed marriage to the Gold Digger rapper' Kanye nd her short but whirlwind romance with former SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The thirst-trap picture talk began during dinner the night before, where Kim's younger sister Khloe says, ‘I need people to know that I’m single,’ while Kris adds, ‘I think you need a great photo.’



Kanye's ex-wife adds, "You know what we need for that? We need a bikini pic tomorrow. We’ll look so hot and we’ll just say, "Tell us you’re single without telling us you’re single."



The next morning they're seen taking several bikini snaps by the pool, which the sisters posted on Instagram back in late March.

‘We always love going on family trips. We love being together, we love just being silly. We’re doing nothing, but it’s so much fun. So we wanna take a couple thirst trap photos, just why not?’ Khloe says in confession.