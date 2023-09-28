Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ready to merge their two souls into one

Taylor Swift and her new 'beau' Travis Kelce are more than serious to form 'a committed partnership', according to an expert.



"The Shake It Off" hitmaker and American footballer's romance has been on everybody's lips since Swift's surprise appearance at Kelce's fixture, sending fans wild with rumours of a potential fling.

Dr. Erin Fall Haskell has claimed the universe has turned Swift into a "diamond". She explained how relationships in the public eye for celebrities have huge challenges and opportunities.



Erin, who has coached a number of celebrities, insists the Tay-Trav pairing could be exactly what's needed, adding: "Relationships can be exhilarating and humbling. They demand us to sacrifice, develop patience, and keep us in check, morally and ethically."

She told The Mirror: "One of the biggest issues with being in a relationship with a celebrity is usually everyone around the celebrity idolises them, meaning no one will call out a celebrity and keep them in check morally or ethically."

"Therefore, usually the people they’re in relationship with get gaslighted and lose themselves to the image of the celebrity."



Sharing her knowledge about the couple's outings together, she continued: "The Universe has developed Taylor Swift into a diamond. She has withstood the pressures of media, gossip magazines, legal battles, and the industry at large. I think she is ready for the next level of development, a committed partnership."

‌"She and her partner will be challenged, spiritually, to rise to the occasion and merge their two souls into one, birthing an entirely new creation, be it a family or as a ‘power couple’ for the world to admire and cherish for eternity. We are holding Taylor Swift and her partner in our hearts with faith and the desire to witness the miracle of love."



Taylor Swift has seemingly confirmed her romance with Kelce as she was seen getting very cosy and close with Travis Kelce during her recent outing.

In new viral pictures, the two were seen cuddling up at a post-game party. Taylor was seen hugging her apparently new man as he sat on a seat Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri.