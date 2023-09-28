'Glimmer of hope' for fab four's return as Prince William, Prince Harry 'on the mend'

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were famously dubbed the fab four in their happier days before Megxit

Prince William and Kate Middleton may reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after it was revealed that there was a 'glimmer of hope' for the pairs to return to their former glory as the fab four.

King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold spoke to Daily Express and said that despite the couples' icy relationship, there was still a chance for them to make amends.

"It's possible and there is always a glimmer of hope, particularly after the Queen’s death but unfortunately I think that’s more a PR stunt," he said.

He elaborated that Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with Prince William and Kate may be getting better as apparent in small 'actions' like them driving to royal residencies together.

"It looks good and that’s great but actions speak louder than words so I think for people to believe it is healed they need to be seen."

"It’s the smaller aspects such as driving into the royal residences together and Harry and Meghan visiting for a day or two and that’s when we know that things are on the mend," Harrold said.

Harrold alluded that there were apparent signs that indicated that the pairs were "on the mend".

"It’s highly unlikely right now that we would see Meghan and Kate at a polo match together but those are the telltale signs that we will know relationships are healed."

