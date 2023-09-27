Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry ‘accidentally’ throws shade at Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry may have some bad blood with his current flame Taylor Swift, even though she denies it.

The Catching Kelce winner was caught liking and then swiftly unliking a now deleted comment under her Instagram post slamming Taylor Swift.

Though the carousel post in question is dated August 10th, users started resurrecting Benberry’s old posts in light of Kelce’s newest high profile romance with the Anti-Hero songstress.

“On everything you are [three fire emojis] and Travis gotta [sic] hold the L [laughing face emoji]” the comment remarked.

“He out side [sic] in public with a FRAIL GAIL Taylor Swift who beside her fame is 5,” the user badmouthed Swift under Benberry’s post.

The internet personality, 31, liked the comment but later deleted it when the internet became abuzz with her casual social media shade towards the beloved Tay Tay.

But the damage had already been done.

When commenters started calling her out on her behaviour, the life coach and marketing and brand consultant denied any ill intentions.

“It was an accident & the comment has been deleted. I have no ill intentions towards her. I like her [hand heart emoji]” Benberry replied to one user’s comment.

Benberry briefly dated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after literally winning him over amongst 49 other women on his 2016 dating show, Catching Kelce, before the pair split just a few months later.

Now, with Kelce’s new talk-of-the-town romance with the 12-time Grammy winner, Benberry felt compelled to “advise” Swift against Kelce’s “playboy” behaviour.

“I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart,” she told the Daily Mail on Tuesday, voicing that Kelce is “just using her.”