Phoebe Dynevor talks learning ‘hard lessons’ dating Pete Davidson: ‘very surreal’

Phoebe Dynevor got candid about her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson and the unsolicited attention which came from the paparazzi in early days of fame.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, the Bridgerton actress, 28, shared that her six-month relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, was “very surreal” since it garnered too much public attention.

“It just goes back to being naïve—I didn’t think anyone would care,” Dynevor said. “I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation.”

The pair first began dating in February 2021 but were spotted together the first time in Manchester, England a month later, but broke up in August of that year.

“There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life. You realise, ‘Oh, I can’t live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest,’” she shared.

The actress add that she also became very careful about the things she was posting on social media after she got famous.

She also revealed feeling “really intimidated” with having “men outside your house with cameras.” She described the experience as “super scary” especially since she was living on her own.

“There were men who would wait outside my house with cameras, and it was the same men a few times. I don’t want to go on the record and say that I was being stalked, but when you have paparazzi who are waiting outside your house, it definitely feels like that,” she added.

Dynevor, who starred as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix hit, told the outlet that she has since learned to “let things go” and focus on the work.

The Fair Play star, who is now dating actor Cameron Fuller, “I really am just here to act; I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work.”