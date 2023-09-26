Meghan Markle, Harry dealt fresh blow in UK, US amid feud with Prince William, Kate

Meghan Markle, Harry dealt fresh blow: Prince William, Kate's popularity soars in UK, US

Prince William and Kate Middleton have dealt a fresh blow to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their smart strategy to win hearts in the UK and US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's "keep calm and carry on" response to explosive allegations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have helped them maintain high popularity ratings across both the countries.



The future King and Queen have seen their popularity soar over the past year while The US-based couple Harry and Meghan have experienced a dire collapse in their ratings, according to a new report.

Royal family's much-loved couple, Kate and William, hit the ground running since taking over their new roles last September, and their silence toward the allegations levelled against them by the Sussexes seems to have only helped improve public perception.



William and Kate have embraced the British motto of "keep calm and carry on," a strategy winning them not only public support but also helping them fend off media scrutiny.



"The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years. Unlike the Duchess of Sussex, her popularity ratings are sky-high. She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes," PR expert Edward Coram-James told Daily Express US.

"She has not had a year marred by controversy. Of course, this is in spite of the Sussexes' best efforts, as they did seem to try quite hard to cause reputational problems for William and Kate," he added.

The GoUp founder noted the Wales's reluctance to respond to the accusations "showed poise, maturity and dignity."

"Because of their ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach, and by not rising or taking the bait, the efforts backfired, and the Wales’s arguably came out looking better than ever, they not only rode the storm but flew above it. And, because the Wales’ have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public are more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents, " continued Coram-James.

A new YouGov poll released in early September showed 62 percent of respondents view the Princess of Wales favorably while William topped the poll at 74 percent. A survey by US pollsters Redfield & Wilton returned similar results, with Kate emerging as the most loved royal with a net approval rating of +35, placing her ahead of William at +24 and Harry at +22.