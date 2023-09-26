Jennifer Aniston threatened by ex Justin Theroux, Emily Ratajkowski romance

Jennifer Aniston is scared to lose her friendship with ex Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston is scared to relive betrayal amid rumored romance between her ex-husband Justin Theroux and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Theroux and Ratajkowski were spotted hanging out at the annual US Open earlier this month, inevitably giving Aniston a flashback of Brad Pitt’s alleged infidelity with Angelina Jolie, all while he was married to the Friends alum.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, an insider gave an insight into the actress’s fears, revealing, “Jen sees what the initial attraction to Emily is – she’s hot, and she’s not necessarily looking for a long-term commitment – but Jen doesn’t want Justin mixed up with her.”

They went on to explain the reason behind Aniston’s repulsion towards the potential romance: “Emily is every woman’s worst nightmare, just like Angelina was.

“Jen is so grateful for her friendship with Justin and hopes she can convince him to walk away without sounding like a jealous ex,” added the source.

The Murder Mystery star was married to Theroux for together for nearly seven years, married for two, before calling it quits in 2018.

Despite their separation, the twosome continues to stay on good terms in the coming years.

The insider explained that Aniston is particularly bugged by the model’s ability to entice men with her tantalizing fashion choices, whereas, she will always “be known as the girl-next-door.”