Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's alleged 'February' split labelled 'Impossible'

Ariana Grande is slammed by insiders after she asserted that she concluded her marriage with Dalton Gomez in February.

Sources closely connected to the pop star are challenging the dates listed in her divorce paperwork, asserting that she remained in a relationship with her estranged husband for several months after the reported split.



Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez concurrently filed for divorce just last Monday, a move that came almost two months after her new partner, Ethan Slater, initiated divorce proceedings from his wife, Lilly Jay.

The Side to Side singer shared a tribute to her husband on May 15, which is notably three months after the purported February 20 separation date mentioned in the divorce documents.

Ariana's camp has consistently refuted claims that she and Ethan commenced their romance before her split from Dalton, insisting that their relationship only began after her marriage had officially ended.

Just days prior to the official date of their reported split, both Ariana and Dalton shared affectionate Valentine's Day messages.

Sources with insight into the situation have informed DailyMail.com that Dalton Gomez made multiple trips to London to visit Ariana on the set of Wicked after February.

During these visits, the couple even enjoyed double dates with Ariana's current partner, Ethan Slater, and his then-wife, Lilly.

An insider exclusively told DailyMail.com, "Saying she was split with Dalton in February is absolutely impossible.

Dalton was with her in February, and they both gushed over each other for Valentine's Day.

He was in London a couple of times after February, including in April when Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly."

On February 14, there were no apparent signs of trouble, as Dalton shared a rare photo of himself and Ariana embracing in a vineyard, captioned with words: "My forever valentine @arianagrande." His then-wife reposted the image and added, "i love you," along with a heart emoji.

In April, a source close to the couple asserted that they remained "very in love" despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship while Ariana filmed Wicked in the UK.