Kate Middleton saves Prince William from Harry's attacks

Kate Middleton has played a very crucial role in helping William with the loss of his younger brother Prince Harry, who was once the future king's 'wingman'.



William and Harry, who were once inseparable, are not on good terms since the Duke of Sussex launched spate of public attacks against the royal family.

Princess Kate rescued William from a traumatic situation after Harry's shocking exit and allegations. Now, the heir to the throne is moving on with his wife Kate by his side.

The prince and Princess of Wales are putting on a united front and working towards a life without the support of the Prince's "wingman" Prince Harry.



Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, hailed the friendship between Kate and William, saying it's helping to fill in the gap left after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and relocated to California in 2020.



"I’m sure that William and Catherine are a great support to one another and that Catherine is the most incredible source of encouragement for William. The marriage is founded on an enduring friendship and I’m sure William has called on the strength of that friendship to help him come to terms with the loss of his wingman, his brother," she told OK! magazine.

Despite previous claims that the Princess is a key peacemaker in the rifts between the two brothers, Bond believes that Kate and William may have decided now to get on with their lives.



"Catherine has been hurt and insulted by things that Harry and Meghan have said, but she and William are a very strong team, and I suspect that, together, they’ve come to the conclusion that the rift with Harry cannot be fixed in the foreseeable future. They’ve closed their minds to that possibility and decided to get on with their lives," She said.

"Before he set off for New York, I think she would have simply given him a farewell kiss and wished him good luck because William is hugely invested in this project and is confident about what he’s doing," according to Bond.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe echoed this point, explaining: "I think William’s way of dealing with it is to focus on the job in hand, and that’s how he’s coped. It’s the same with Kate. They’re rolling their sleeves up and getting on with it and William’s trip to New York is no exception to that."