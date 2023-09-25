Meghan Markle warns Prince Harry against Royal Family reunion: 'Get it together!'

file footage

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to stop obsessing over his rift with the Royal Family and focus on their rising Hollywood empire.



Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source noted that though it “pains” the Duchess of Sussex to see her husband yearning to reunite with estranged father King Charles and brother Prince William, she believes the Duke needs to “pull himself together.”

"It pains Meghan to see Harry tied up in knots like this. She knows how tricky things have been, so this isn't a case of her dismissing or minimising his feelings,” they shared.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal positions in hopes to lead a life away from public scrutiny in 2020.

Since their departure from the Firm, their life has been anything but, as the couple successfully built themselves a reigning empire in the industry in the span of three years.

Hence, the Suits alum is determined to continue reaping the benefits of seeds they sow, even if it means to negate her husband’s emotional needs.

"But, at this point, she really thinks he needs to pull himself together and look forward, instead of backwards - there's no way out of the Hollywood game at this stage, that's their life now and she loves it. There's nothing he can do to change the past," the insider explained.

The source also said that Meghan is telling Harry to be "strong and positive" as she hopes the father of two will "embrace" Hollywood with "open arms".