Prince William still reeling from the ‘painful’ loss of Prince Harry

Prince William may not be on speaking terms with younger brother Prince Harry, but he feels his absence at times.

The Prince of Wales took a two-day trip to New York City to promote his upcoming Earthshot Prize Award and announce its finalists during the climate summit.

While King Charles’ two sons did not meet during the brief trip, Harry was in William’s thoughts especially during the ‘quieter moments of the trip, per royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

The expert told OK! Magazine that there are “always going to be certain things that will remind William of his younger brother and that will be upsetting for him – I don’t doubt that for a second.”

He continued, “I’d love to know how much of the Invictus Games William saw and whether or not he even dared watch the Netflix documentary about it. Maybe it was just too painful for him.”

Larcombe opined, “It’s such a shame. Things could have been so different if the boys were on speaking terms. They could have lent some clout to each other’s projects. These opportunities are lost.”

However, William is determined to push down his heartache and “focus on the job at hand” which is how he has “coped.” He added, “It’s the same with Kate. They’re rolling their sleeves up and getting on with it and William’s trip to New York is no exception to that.”

Prince William and Prince Harry have been embroiled in a feud since 2019 when the Duke of Sussex commented that he and brother were on “different paths.”

The royal rift got worse after Harry’s explosive memoir which painted William in terrible light.