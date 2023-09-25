Scarlett Johansson husband Colin Jost has unique way to help her with business

Scarlett Johansson revealed her husband Colin Jost is a big fan of her skincare line and acts as her personal “guinea pig.”



After making waves with her acting chops, Johansson delved into the skincare business, The Outset, which she co-founded with Kate Foster in March last year.

While testing out the new products for the brand, the Black Widow actress, 38, seeks the assistance of her Saturday Night Live writer husband, who is more than happy to help out.

“He’s like my guinea pig for all of this stuff,” Johansson told an intimate crowd at Nordstrom Beauty event in N.Y.C., via People Magazine.

She explained that she was looking to have “one set of skincare products on our counter that Colin and I could both use” and the ones that they could carry with them on travels.

The Asteroid City star shared, “We went to a wedding this weekend and we used the blue clay mask! I was like, ‘Honey, I brought the mask!’”

Johansson jokingly added that the mask is the product that she and Jost mostly fight over. “It’s the one thing Colin and I do battle about — I never thought my husband would be using a serum!”

The couple first met when the actress hosted SNL for the first time in 2006. Scarlett was 20 and Colin was 23 at the time. The couple reconnected in 2017 as they quietly started dating. SNL alum Kate McKinnon reportedly set them up.

The couple announced their engagement in 2019 and tied the knot on October 29, 2020. They welcomed their son Cosmo in August 2021.