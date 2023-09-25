Adele calls Rich Paul ‘husband’, AGAIN!

Adele once again fuelled marriage rumours with her long-time boyfriend Rich Paul, calling herself the sports agent’s “wife” during her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday.



During a casual interaction with the audience, the British singer, 35, seemed to imply that she had married her boyfriend Rich Paul, 44.

The singer-writer admitted, when asked about her passion for American football and difficulties learning the rules, "I'm not the greatest wife when it comes to football."

This took place only a few weeks after Adele referred to Rich as her "husband" on stage after a fan requested the singer marry her.

“You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight,” Adele responded.

The fan asked again, “Can you try?” only for the hitmaker to shut any expectations down, "No, I don't want to try. I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone."

For two years, Adele and Rich have been dating. When they were sitting courtside together at an NBA game in July 2021, they made their romance public.

