Miley Cyrus’ a ‘Brunette’ again in 10 years

Miley Cyrus opted for her natural hair look again after donning a blonde look for almost 10 years.



While congratulating designer Sabato De Sarno on his collection for Gucci, the singer inadvertently debuted her dark brown hairstyle on Instagram on Sunday.

“Congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director @Gucci,” the 30-year-old said of De Sarno.

“Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud,” Cyrus, said. “Now give me everything.”

In the carousel post, Cyrus was pictured holding a red Horsebit Chain Bag from the company while posing in a black coat with a silver chain around her neck.

The Flowers singers' fans immediately went crazy over her chocolate hair after she went blonde in 2012.

“OMG YOU ARE TOTALLY BROWN AGAIN. FINALLY. IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT FOR LIKE 10 YEARS,” one fan exclaimed, while a second cheered, “MILEY BEING BRUNETTE AGAIN!!!”.

The singer of "Used to Be Young" has worn some daring hairstyles throughout the years, including a platinum pixie cut and a dark blonde mullet.