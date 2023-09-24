Transparent polls can take place sans Imran Khan: PM Kakar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan (left) and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. — AFP/APP/File

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that free and fair elections can be held even without incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — who is currently serving a three-year sentence in Attock jail in a corruption case.



Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would occur by the end of January 2024.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, PM Kakar said: “Free and fair elections can take place without [Imran] Khan or hundreds of members of his party who are jailed because they engaged in unlawful activities including vandalism and arson.”

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after the deposed prime minister's arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Responding to a question, PM Kakar said that those PTI activists, who are serving jail sentences, were involved in arson attacks, vandalism and other illegal activities.

“Thousands of PTI activists who did not engage in unlawful activities can partake in the upcoming elections,” he added.

ECP conducts polls, not military

When asked if there is a view that the military is going to manipulate the upcoming elections to make sure that the PTI does not return to power, the caretaker premier replied: “I think it is absolutely absurd.”

“The ECP is going to conduct the elections, not the military,” he said, adding that there is also the caretaker government to monitor and support the electoral process.

The current Chief Election Commissioner Sikarnder Sultan Raja was appointed by Imran Khan, Kakar said and asked, “Why would he turn in any sense of the word against him?”

To another question, the premier said, “We are not pursuing anyone on a personal vendetta.” He, however, warned that if the PTI chairman or any other politician violates the rules and regulations, then they would be dealt with according to the law.

PM Kakar further said he would not interfere with the verdicts by the courts, adding that the judiciary should also not be used “as a tool for any political ends.”

—More to follow...