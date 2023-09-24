Tom Holland entrapped in scandal as AI Bots impersonate him in fake adult content

Tom Holland: AI Bots exploit Spider-Man actor in phony adult movie scheme.

Tom Holland, widely recognized as the star of the Spider-Man franchise, has found himself entangled in a disturbing digital conundrum.

Recent revelations uncover that the 27-year-old British actor's likeness has been exploited in deepfake po*nographic videos, a troubling application of highly advanced artificial intelligence technology.

Of particular concern is the fact that Tom Holland boasts a substantial fanbase, largely comprised of teenagers, heightening worries that inadvertent exposure to explicit content could occur as young enthusiasts search for their beloved idol online.

Disturbingly, links to these videos have been circulating on social media, potentially leading young fans to mistakenly believe that they are viewing legitimate footage featuring Tom Holland.

For instance, one viral clip inserted him into the Back To The Future film, seamlessly replacing the original star, Michael J. Fox.

Additionally, the ITV comedy fake Neighbour Wars portrayed him as the spouse of Nicki Minaj, leading a suburban life in Britain.

This content prompted a response from Nicki Minaj herself, who questioned the "AI shapeshifting cloning conspiracy theory" behind the video.



