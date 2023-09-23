Royal family shares King Charles statement as Prince Harry, Meghan reunite with Oprah Winfrey

Royal family has released King Charles new statement as the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla concluded their three-day visit to France after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise appearance with Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and other A-listers in California.

The Buckingham Palace has shared stunning new videos and photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on its official social media accounts with very heartwarming words of the 74-year-old monarch.



The Britain's King expressed his true feelings about the visit amid Harry and Meghan's latest outing with famous faces in the US, saying: "Thank you to all in Paris and Bordeaux, who have provided us with such a warm and generous welcome during our first State Visit to France."

The Britain's king made added: "The past three days have celebrated so many elements of our special and indispensable partnership - from sustainability to literacy; from gastronomy to sports! Nous espérons vous revoir tous bientôt."

On the other hands, King Charles's estranged son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reunited with their friends Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and others as they made a surprise appearance at Kevin Costner's 'One805 Live!' charity event for first responders.

Meghan and Harry were introduced onstage as special guests and Meghan presented Kevin with an honourary award.

