Kylie Jenner uses selfie with Timothee Chalamet as phone background

Kylie Jenner uses selfie with Timothee Chalamet as mobile phone wallpaper

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are constantly hinting at a strong romance since packing PDA at Beyoncé concert, all the while not making things official.



On September 21, Jenner, 26, was spotted holding up her phone so that the lock screen was visible. Jenner and Chalamet, 27, could be seen pushing their cheeks up against one other in the zoomed-in selfie, as shared by a fan account on X.

The image gained popularity after followers reposted it and expressed their delight. One gushed, "CUTIES," in his message. They must be growing "serious" about their relationship, a second said, while a third noted that the selfie is "big" news.

Despite the romantic move, a source recently reported that the couple is “not official yet” but “they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible.”

The insider noted, “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”