Peter Andre ‘remains’ in Katie Price's thoughts

Katie Price has seemingly taken a subtle jab at her ex-husband, Peter Andre, following her abrupt exit from a movie that triggered memories of their past.

The former glamour model, 45, revealed on the latest episode of her podcast The Katie Price Show that she took her kids to see a film about Greek Weddings, but walked out after just 10 minutes, branding it 'boring'.

Katie had her own version of a grand Greek wedding in 2005 when she married Peter, who has Greek-Cypriot roots, although they divorced four years later.

And the star clearly didn't appreciate being reminded of her first wedding after watching My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, as she sniped: 'Been there, done that!'

She said on the podcast: 'We went and watched Big Fat Greek Wedding part 3. But I started watching it and thought get me out of here.

'It just reminded me of times where you know one Greek says ‘oh I’m related to such and such’ and they are like ‘you must be my cousin then, or my third cousin, or you are married to my great great… oooo we are family.'

She continued: 'I was like I don’t need to see all this, I have been there, done that.

'And we were all bored of it so ten minutes in we went back to the ticket desk and said ‘so sorry we just found it boring, can we watch another one.'

Peter, who has had a tumultuous relationship with Katie since their split in 2019, is proud of his Greek-Cypriot heritage and even told this year how he's trying to teach his kids Greek to speak to their family.

It comes after Katie took yet another swipe at her exes on Tuesday, as she claimed that 'most men put her down' as she detailed the reasons behind her 'insecurities.'